Treat people with human touch : CM to doctors

IMPHAL, Jun 19 : Observing that doctors of the State do not lack knowledge and expertise, Chief Minister N Biren asserted that medical practitioners should treat patients with a human touch.

He said this while launching the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) at the mini auditorium of JNIMS today.

The launching ceremony was jointly organised by Directorate of Health Services and SHS, National Health Mission, Manipur.

Speaking as chief guest, CM Biren said that unlike other professions those who are in the medical profession cannot say “sorry” to their patients.

He said that there is a lack of coordination and discussion amongst the doctor and this can create distrust amongst the people.

He mentioned that people’s respect and importance shown to the doctors and nurses should never be let down.

The Chief Minister said that medical practitioners should find out on why people do not trust Government hospitals for medical treatment.

Apart from JNIMS and RIMS, the Government would start the Pradhan Mantri Dialysis Programme in all the district hospitals of the State soon through PPP model, he declared.

Highlighting the various schemes and programmes initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that various welfare schemes have been implemented to reach out to the poorest of the poor in the country.

The CM maintained that the new Government was formed with certain missions to bring all round development in the State and the Government is committed to bringing practical visible changes in the State.

The objective of launching various websites, Anti-Corruption Cell and Whatsapp numbers is to regulate and check the mistakes on the part of the Government so that responsibilities can be fixed, he added.

Informing that the Government is planning to revive the State transport services, he assured that city bus services will be made available soon.

People should be encouraged to use public transport system so that traffic congestion, pollution etc can be checked, he observed.

The CM also announced that a post of Traffic SP will be created soon to facilitate transportation system.

He sought suggestions from experts and people so that the Government can maintain transparency and regulate the system. During the function, CM Biren presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakh each to the Director of RIMS and JNIMS under PMNDP.

Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh and Parliamentary Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) S Subhaschandra Singh attended the function as president and guest of honour respectively.

Commissioner (Health) Sumant Singh, RIMS Director RK Dinesh, JNIMS Director L Deben and medical practitioners were also present at the occasion.