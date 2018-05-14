JIRIBAM, May 13: Prior to World Environment Day, Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA) Jiribam District Committee with Ideal Youth Society, Lairembi Leikai organised a tree plantation campaign Lairembi Lampak, Kalinagar on May 12.

More than 30 volunteers took part in the campaign.

CADA Jiribam Committee secretary N Brojen and secretary of Ideal Youth Society Kh Basanta and MSPDCL Jiribam SO N Chinglen also took part in the campaign.