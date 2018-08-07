Tree saplings planted

Bishnupur, Aug 6: With a view to plant 1000 tree saplings on the opposite sides of roads from Kangsoibi Khongbal to Sandhong, a tree plantation drive under NREGS Line Department was held with the theme “Green Thanga Kendra”.

Thanga AC MLA as well as PDA Chairman Tongbram Robindro, while speaking to media persons, stated that the tree plantation drive will carry out for four days which aims to plant 1000 saplings altogether in the constituency.

Block Development officer Moirang CD Block K Jadumani and other officials of Department concerned were present in the event.