Tremor felt

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 ML jolted Manipur and other North Eastern States today at 4.5 am.

According to a press release issued by Seismological, Department of Earth Sciences, Manipur University, the epicentre was located about 8 km SSE of the observatory at Waithou Hills of Thoubal district.

The depth of the earthquake is estimated to be about 24 km. Recently, this is the nearest epicentre from the observatory, the release said.