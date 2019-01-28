Tremor jolts State

IMPHAL, Jan 27: A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.8 ML jolted the entire State of Manipur and the North East region today at 10.19 am.
According to a press release issued by Manipur University, Department of Earth Sciences, Seismological Observatory Principal Investigator Prof Arun Kumar, the epicentre of the earthquake was located about 9 Kms South of Kamjong town.
IMPHAL, Jan 27: A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.8 ML jolted the entire State of Manipur and the North East region today at 10.19 am.