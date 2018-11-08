Tremor jolts

IMPHAL, Nov 7 : A mild earthquake hit Manipur on Wednesday morning, India Meteorological Department said.

The tremor, measured 4.1 on the Richter scale, were felt at around 4.20 am in Chandel district of the State.

No casualties or damage to property were reported, the police confirmed.

The epicentre of the quake was located at Lat 24.1N and Long 94.0E, news agency PTI reported.

Manipur witnessed two minor earthquakes in Chandel a few months ago in July. Two earthquakes measuring 3.2 and 3.5 on the Richter scale were recorded in Chandel district.

Earlier on June 19, an earthquake measuring 4.4 on Richter scale had hit Imphal.

Courtesy Zee News