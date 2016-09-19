IMPHAL, Sep 18: A football trial selection will be held on Sept 23 and 25 at YWC ground, Langthabal Nambul Mapal for induction into residential football school under SUDEVA FC (2nd division Indian league club), New Delhi.

The trial will be conducted in four categories— U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18.

A statement issued by Maniratan, coach, YAS, Govt of Manipur has informed interested footballers to report to Ruhikanta Singh, coach on Sept 23 at 3 pm along with original birth certificates, school reading certificate and with full kits.