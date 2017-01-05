Trial selection

IMPHAL, Jan 4: The Dept of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of Manipur will conduct a trial cum selection for U-14 and U-17 boys and girls on Jan 7 at 8 am at Khuman Lampak Sports complex. The trial will be conducted in eight disciplines—weightlifting, boxing, athletics, football, taekwondo, wushu, archery, archery and judo. Selected players will represent the State in National level competition under Khelo India 2016-17 to be held in different States. Intending players are required to report to the concerned coaches of the respective sports disciplines along with age proof certificate, according to a statement issued by the Director of YA&S, Manipur.