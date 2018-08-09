Trial selection for Aizawl FC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 8 : Rural Youth Development Organisation (RYDO), Charangpat Maning Leikai, Thoubal district will be organising a trial selection of U-13 and U-15 football players from August 15 to 18 at its ground for induction in the I-League 2017 winning club, Aizawl FC which is based in Mizoram.

A press release issued by RYDO informed intending U-13 and U-15 players to report on trial days by 7 am. The trial for U-13 players (born after 2005) will be held from August 15 to 16 while trial for U-15 players (born after 2003) will be held from August 17 to 18.

The release further said that the players should accompany respective Aadhaar Cards, birth certificates and passport size photographs at the time of reporting for trial. Further details can be had from the office of RYDO, Charangpat.