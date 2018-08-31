Trial selection for strength lifters

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAl, Aug 30: A trial selection will be conducted at Body Building Training Centre, Khuman Lampak Stadium to select Manipur strength lifters and incline bench press players which will take part in the “27th Senior, Master and Handicap National Strength Lifting Championship” to be held under the aegis of Indian Strength Lifting Federation at Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh from September 25 to 28, said a statement of Manipur Strength Lifting Association.

The trial selection will be conducted under the supervision of Manipur Strength Lifting Association (MSLA) and intending senior men & women, master men and handicap men & women lifters can avail the detail information from the office of MSLA.