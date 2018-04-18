Trial selection for Tamenglong, Chandel districts

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 17 : As a part of Khelo India initiative, District Youth Affairs & Sports of Tamenglong and Chandel districts will organise district level trial selection for U-25 women at the Sports Complex Lower Ground, Tamenglong for Tamenglong district and Maha Union Ground and Indoor Stadium, Chandel for Chandel district for participation in the State Level Women Sports Competition 2018 from April 24 to 25.

The above trial selection will be conducted for the following disciplines divided into 4 groups:

Group I – Basket ball, Weight Lifting, and Swimming

Group II – Wrestling, Hockey, and Boxing

Group III – Athletics, Badminton, and Table Tennis

Group IV – Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, and Volley ball

The participants should be below 25 years of age as on December 31 2018 said a notice issued regarding the trial selection.

It also notified that all the women employees of the Central or the State government departments or agencies are also eligible to participate in the said trial selection.

Interested players should bring their Aadhaar card or Birth certificate certified by CMO while collecting the registration form from the corresponding district offices. The last date of submission of registration form is April 23.