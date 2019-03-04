Tribal bodies meet

IMPHAL, Mar 4 : At the backdrop of the movement of Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee (STDCM) for the inclusion of Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list of India gaining momentum, tribal organisations and leaders in Manipur will have a “threadbare consultation” in this regard on March 6 from 11 am at Amity Hall, Adimjati Complex in Imphal, reports NNN.

According to the All Tribal Students Union, Manipur (ATSUM), the March 6 meeting is “to work out a mechanism for cohesive co-existence of all communities”. ATSUM then appealed senior leaders of Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), All Naga Students Association, Manipur (AN-SAM), federating units of ANSAM and KSO, tribe based organisations, human rights activists and tribal intellectuals to participate in the said meeting “without fail”.