Tribal student leaders Delhi bound

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Sep 10: A joint team of various tribal students’ body leaders of the State left Imphal for New Delhi this afternoon to call on Central leaders to apprise various tribal issues pertaining to the State of Manipur.

The joint team tribal apex student bodies comprising of 24 delegates from All Manipur Tribal Students’ Union (ATSUM), Kuki Students’ Organization-General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) and All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) leaders is led by Vareiyo Shatsang, president ATSUM and Seiboi Haokip, general secretary, ATSUM.

According to ATSUM, the current Manipur University imbroglio will also be one of the main agendum to be put up to the Central leaders at New Delhi.

The team will be meeting Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Union Minister of Home Affairs, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs and probably the Prime Minister of India.