Tributes paid to ‘martyrs ’ at Cheiraoching

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 13: Amidst tight security, a large number of people from various sections turned up to pay floral tributes to the nine persons who were killed by security forces on April 13, 1982 at their memorial site located on Cheiraoching, Chingmeirong, today.

The nine persons were killed by security forces in 1982 at Kodompokpi, which is today popularly known as the Kodompokpi incident.

A large number of people, including the family members of the victims, turned up from 6 am today to offer floral tributes to the departed souls at the memorial site built at Cheiraoching.

As a preventive measure, a large number of security personnel were deployed in and around the area from Thangmeiband Watham Leirak to Cheiraoching.

Policemen carried out checking at various points to prevent unwanted incidents and to ensure that no objectionable items were taken to the site.

Security checking was carried out at the foothills of Cheiraoching under the supervision of A Ghanashyam, SDPO, Imphal PS, along with women police personnel of Imphal West District.

Students from different schools and colleges also offered floral tributes at the memorial site, till 5 pm.

On the other hand, floral tributes were also paid at Kodompokpi where the nine individuals were killed.

The people were allowed to pay tributes to the victims as per an order of a Single Bench of the High Court of Manipur.

At the same time, floral tributes was also offered to the departed souls at Tekcham Maning Ching.