Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi on Maytyrs’ Day Centre kept in the loop about people’s fear of CAB: CM

Imphal, Jan 30 (DIPR)

The State Government observed Martyrs’ Day, which commemorates the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, at Gandhi Memorial Hall here today. Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister N Biren Singh graced the observance as chief guest and president respectively.

A siren was sounded from 10.59 am till 11 am as signal for observance of two minutes silence and another siren from 11.02 am to 11.03 am as closing signal. People stood up wherever they were as soon as they heard the first siren to observe two minutes silence to mark respect to the Father of the Nation and all the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle.

Ministers, MLAs, high ranking civil and police officers and people from different walks of life attended the observance. Earlier, the Governor and the Chief Minister led the gathering in offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking to media persons on the sideline of the observance, Dr Heptulla said that the Martyrs’ Day is the day when people devote to Mahatma Gandhi’s message of service and sacrifice towards the Nation. Stating that Mahatma Gandhi sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the Nation, the Governor said that people should re-dedicate themselves towards the service of the Nation while observing the day.

Later, Chief Minister N Biren while responding to a query regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill raised by some media persons, said that the State Government has been observing the situation and continuously conveying the apprehension felt by the people of the State to the Centre.

Informing that he will leave for New Delhi later in the day to attend a meeting of the Chief Ministers of North East States with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief Minister said that he would request Rajnath to review the prevailing situation of Manipur and the North East.

Biren said that he would try at the best level to convince the Union Home Minister to clear people’s doubt and apprehension first before embarking on any further course of action.