Tributes paid to slain soldier

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 9: In memory of Rifleman/GD Champeswar Mahakhud who made the supreme sacrifice in duty on September 7, a wreath laying ceremony with full military honours was conducted at Tulihal International Airport by Tulihal Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles.

Wreaths were laid by V Hangkhanlian, Agriculture Minister, Chief Secreteary Dr J Suresh Babu, Major General KP Singh, IGAR (South), Clay Khongsai, IGP (Zone-I), Brig Amit Kabthiyal Commander 9 Sector Assam Rifles, Brig Neelesh Bhanot, Commander 28 Sector Assam Rifles, Brig SK Sharma, DIG CRPF, DC Chandel, SP Chandel and SP Imphal West honouring the supreme sacrifice made by the soldier of 29 Assam Rifles. Rifleman Champeswar Mahakhud made the supreme sacrifice in a “dastardly” act by insurgents at Joupi in Chandel district on September 7. Champeswar Mahakhud was a resident of Sambalpur district, Odisha and is survived by his wife and one child. He was a dedicated, brave and sincere soldier and the Nation will remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice, conveyed a statement issued by the PRO of Assam Rifles today.