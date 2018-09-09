Trip down memory lane

Harshita Baruah

“School life is the best life” phrase says that life is all about learning something innovative. It has been since 2008 at St Mary’s and the memories are still fresh in my mind. It captures memories of my school from the gate itself. My school has never been changed.

The tiny desk-benches of KG remain the same. I still recall spending time at kindergarten days. Getting admission for me at St Mary’s was the dream for my mother. Since my father was working in Air Force, I started going toy-strewn nursery days at AF School Jamnagar.

I am always mummy’s little angel and cried for her each time my friend was crying. There was always mummy with my play and dream. It was after my father’s VRS, we moved to Guwahati and took admission at KG.

Little I know about anything except one language.

“Oh she speaks Hindi” that was the only line I remember from the sisters at school interview.

Soon I accustom with St Mary’s with no profound feeling of disquiet of my early days at nursery and am going school happily from the very first day onwards.

We had great fun, played all day during primary days because that is how we learned.

We had a little world of ours in which we all were very happy. We knew nursery rhymes by heart. Teachers helped us in a great way into learning early phonic skills. We learned to be self-dependent and responsible in middle school. The various competitions and programmes helped us discover our hidden talents and our teachers helped us in this.

The years spent at High School are some of the most important and formative years of a student’s life. It has always been the centre of attraction. It is said that “Small memories make the best memories” and indeed it is true.

This is the time where we made some wonderful memories which we are gonna cherish for the rest of our lives. It is in this place, which we call our second home, we learned what friendship really means.

This bond got some special powers and it got stronger during the various programmes and activities. No matter how tired we were, just a call from our teachers was needed and we all worked like anything just to make the event successful.

During this time we made some amazing memories not only with our classmates but also with our juniors and seniors. We all shared a strong bond and were ready to stand up for one another in times of need.

The most lovable functions are the Sports Days and Parents Days which helped us involve in extracurricular activities and broaden our thought’s spectrum.

Above all the PT is our most preferred class. We never get tired even after playing basketball, badminton and kho-kho at sun-soaked ground.

But time flies since my learning size, shape and colour. I can’t even think how these 11 years of my school life has gone and my journey of high school is going to end.

During these past years, the excursions have been an unforgettable part of us. Whether it was a class picnic to Srimanta Shankardev Kalakhetra or to the Brahmaputra Resort or it was a 3 days stay at Shillong, we enjoyed to the fullest. From riding on elephant back to seeing the Elephant Falls, we all had a great experience and also learned a lot.

Whilst I go back to our group class photos they are not just a piece of paper but so much more than that. I preserve those important events.

They are the reflection of our early days and bring back memories of yesteryears.

The writer is a student of St. Mary’s School, Guwahati