Tripartite MoA signed for exporting organic produces

Imphal, Nov 25, (DIPR)

A Memorandum of Agree-ment (MoA) was signed between the Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA), Diocesan Social Service Society (DSSS), Imphal and Riverbeki (OPC) Private Limited, Guwahati in the presence of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar, for exporting 15 MT of organic produces today.

Addressing media persons at his New Secretariat office, Minister Th Shyam-kumar said that the agree- ment was signed to export 15 MT (metric tonnes) of organic dried ginger and turmeric.

He expressed hope that the initiatives taken up by MOMA under the aegis of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department will benefit the organic farmers of the State.

Encouraging the organic farmers of the State to produce more organic produces without worrying about market place, he assured that the department will extend full support to the farmers.

The Minister stated that the produces will be exported to Europe and other countries.

He also appealed all the stakeholders and farmers to support the various initiatives taken up by Horticul- ture and Soil Conservation Department to make Mani-pur an organic State.

Speaking on the occasion, K Debadutta Sharma, Project Director, MOMA said that the MoA signed today will benefit 2,000 gin- ger farmers and 2,500 turmeric farmers of the State.

The initiative will surely encourage organic farmers to increase their production and boost their morale, he stated.

He said that the organic products of the State can be exported worldwide if the infrastructures needed by the department for grading, sorting, cleaning and packaging are provided.

Lauding the officials of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department for their cooperation with MOMA, he further informed that e-auction of organic produces will also be initiated within next month.

The tripartite memorandum of agreement was signed by Prajnan Kumar Roy, Director, Riverbeki (OPC) Pvt Ltd, Guwahati; Avince Anthony Dilbung, Director, Diocesan Social Service Society (DSSS), Imphal and K Debadutta Sharma, Project Director, MOMA under the aegis of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department.

Speaking on the sidelines of the press conference, Th Shyamkumar appealed all to stop constructions of buildings including hospital, school etc without getting clearance from the authorities concerned as it can adversely affect the fresh water lake, which is the largest in the entire North East region. He said any such illegal construction in and around the Loktak Lake will attract legal action.

He also appealed to stop using unconventional method of fishing in Loktak Lake using battery and other electronic devices which are damaging the eco-system of the lake.

He then clarified that the conventional method used by the residents in and around Loktak Lake for livelihood is allowed including boating considering the hardships faced by them.