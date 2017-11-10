Tripartite talk

IMPHAL, Nov 9: Another round of tripartite talk involving the State Government, the United Naga Council and the Central Government would be held tomorrow afternoon at Senapati.

The State Government’s delegation comprises of Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, TD Minister N Kayisii and Education Minister Th Radheshyam, and they would be assisted by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Suresh Babu and Commissioner (Works) K Radhakumar.

Ministry of Home Affairs, Joint Secretary (North East in-charge) Satyendra Garg who would chair the tripartite talk would arrive here tomorrow.