Tripartite talk

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Mar 9: Another round of ‘tripartite talks’ involving the State Government, the Central Government and the United Naga Council (UNC) on the district creation issue was held at Senapati district headquarters today.

During the talk, the State Government proposed that the next round of talks be held in the end of July, 2019 in which it will bring out concrete proposals on the issue. However, the UNC did not agree with the proposal made by the Manipur Government, according to the paper that was jointly signed by the Naga representatives and the Manipur Government.

The UNC told the meeting that it will “go back to the people” in this regard. “After consultations, the UNC will communicate its decision to the Government of India,” the paper further said.

Meanwhile, during the talk, the UNC reiterated that development works should be carried out in the name of the “parent district”, i.e. Senapati district, not Kangpokpi district.

Today’s talk was chaired by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

It is worth noting here that, the previous Government had created seven new districts on December 8, 2016.

In protest against that act of the Government, the UNC had imposed 139 days of economic blockade along the national highways which pass through Manipur.

After the lifting of the blockade, the first round of talk was held on March 19, 2017 followed by several rounds of talk. The talk is still continuing on the issue.

The UNC has been demanding that the December 8, 2016 decision of the Manipur Government should be “rolled back”.

It is also worth mentioning here that, the tripartite talks have been moderated by the Ministry of Home Affairs right from the beginning.