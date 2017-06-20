Tripartite talks likely this week

SENAPATI, Jun 19: A one month’s time frame to hold tripartite talks on the district creation issue involving the Manipur Government, the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Central Government lapsed today. The tripartite talks could not be held due to some ‘unavoidable reasons’, according to sources. It is expected that the talks are likely to take place within this week.

According to sources, informal communications among the involved parties have been taking place in the past one month. “It is likely that the tripartite talks will take place within this week at the political level,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, UNC leaders asserted today that they are ready to resort to strong forms of agitation again if the issue is not taken seriously by the Government. “We are extremely serious with the issue such that something concrete has to come out when we meet at the political level talks,” the UNC leaders added.

Sometime ago, the UNC had asserted that there should be a ‘time frame’ for the Government to resolve the issue. The UNC had already said it “cannot go on holding the tripartite talks without addressing the issue”. The UNC leaders had further said earlier that “if the tripartite talks are not going to address the issue we are all ready and all prepared to defend our lands by any means.” The UNC leaders further stated that they are closely monitoring the trend, and added, “we will oppose anything that hurts the sentiments of the Naga people.”

On May 19, the representatives of the Manipur Government, the Central Government and the UNC had agreed to hold tripartite talks on the district creation issue at the political level within a month’s time.

The UNC also stated that “since the new Government of Manipur under the leadership of N Biren Singh and the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre had assured us to redress the problems created by the communal Ibobi Singh Government we are fervently waiting for justice.”

In the last tripartite talks held on May 19 in Senapati headquarters involving the United Naga Council (UNC), the Government of India and the State Government, it was reaffirmed the “focal point No 1 of agreement arrived at in the tripartite talks on March 19, 2017” which states, “The grievances of the United Naga Council which led to the imposition of the economic blockade by them was recognized as there was non-adherence to the four Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the Government of India’s assurance on the matter. The Government of Manipur agrees to start consultation with all stakeholders to redress the same”.