Tripartite talks : Next round in Dec

Imphal, Sep 1 (DIPR)

The eight round of the on going tripartite talk between the Central Government, the State Government and the United Naga Council (UNC) was held at the DRDA conference hall, Senapati DHQ today.

Today’s talk was chaired by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (NE), Ministry of Home Affairs, India and Agriculture, Vety & AH Minister V Hangkhanlian, Education, Labour & Employment Minister Thokchom Radheshyam and Public Health Engineering, Printing and Stationery Minister Losii Dikho representing the State Government.

In today’s talk, Secretary (TA&Hills) Athem Muivah, IAS and Secretary (Rev/CAF& PD) T Ranjit Singh assisted the Ministers.

The UNC team was represented by its president Gaidon Kamei, general secretary S Milan, All Naga Students‘ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) president Joseph Adani and Naga Women‘s Union president Asha Wungnam.

During the talk, the State Government admitted that it could not come with a concrete proposal because of urgent issues before the Government and requested for some more time to come out with a concrete proposal.

The State Government assured that it understands the sentiments of the UNC and committed that it would come out with definite concrete plans in the next meeting which will be scheduled in the first week of December, 2018.

It may be recalled that the first round of the Tripartite talk was held on March 19 last year.