Truck burnt

IMPHAL, Sep 26 : A large number of villagers have been thrashed and a truck has been burnt in a clash between two villages in a land dispute at Noney district.

The clash occurred between people of Marangching and Pungmon villages at Noney district in the evening of September 24. The genesis of the clash may be traced to when villagers of Marangching Part II went to a place where the ongoing railway work site stands and started felling trees to get timber for building a Church. The place is located about 30 kms from the village.

Later when the villagers were about to have their food at about 3 pm, some villagers from Pungmon arrived at the site and attacked them on the ground that the land belongs to them. Armed with shot guns, about 10 Pungmon villagers fired in the air and assaulted some villagers from Marangching.

A 56 year old man identified as Pouthaogai Gangmei of Marangching Part V suffered bullets injuries on his right hand.

Some of the more grievously injured villagers of Marangching have been admitted to RIMS for treatment and they have been identified as Lankhimlung Kamei (43) and Longkugai Kamei (55).

The truck brought by the villagers of Marangching to transport the timber was also burnt while a helper of the truck from Noney was also beaten up.