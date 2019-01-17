Truck owners plan for 2nd weight bridge

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 16: After a weight bridge has been commissioned at Jiribam on Imphal-Jiribam highway, the Highway Truck Owners’ Welfare Organisation (HITOWO) has initiated due process for installing a similar weight bridge along Imphal-Dimapur highway.

A team of HITOWO office bearers led by its president inspected a site identified for construction of weight bridge near Awang Sekmai Koujengleima today.

After cleaning and mopping the area, they also held a benediction session.

HITOWO Information and Public Relations Secretary Brojendro Konthoujam said that as per a directive of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Manipur, the State Transport Department has fixed tonnage limits for trucks plying on National Highways. Weight bridges are essential to ensure that the tonnage limits are complied with. A weight bridge was commissioned on January 1 at Gularthol, Jiribam and similar weight bridge would be constructed at Awang Sekmai Koujengleima, Brojendro said.

Overloading of trucks causes undue hardships to drivers apart from damaging roads and increasing the risk of accidents, he said. Informing that the weight bridge to be constructed at Awang Sekmai Koujengleima would be exactly similar to the one already commissioned at Jiribam, Brojendro said that they would work to ensure that the construction work is completed within three months.