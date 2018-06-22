Truckers decry

IMPHAL, Jun 21: The All Manipur Road Transport Drivers and Motor Workers Union has strongly condemned the act of detaining trucks, seizing challans and inconveniencing the drivers along Imphal-Dimapur road by some associations.

Speaking to media persons at the union’s office at MG Avenue today, its general secretary Maimom Anil Meitei alleged that the act of forming an association by some unknown iron and cement transporters and taking the law into their own hands is akin to challenging the people of the State.

Asking under whose authority the so called association is detaining the drivers who are working tirelessly and braving insurmountable odds, Anil demanded the association to immediately stop its actions against the drivers/transporters and warned that the union is ready to take up necessary actions if the said association fails to heed the warning.

The drivers and transporters will obey the order of the Manipur High Court and the Transport Department but it is unfortunate that the association is acting recklessly without any form of approval from the competent authorities, he alleged.

It may be mentioned that Highway Truck Owners Welfare Organisation detained around 11 allegedly overloaded trucks along Imphal Dimapur road and handed them over to Motor Vehicles Department yesterday.