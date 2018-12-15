TRUGPU thump CYC 2-0 in Bpr Super Division Football League

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL Dec 14 : TRUGPU earn first win in the 2nd L Etomcha Memorial Super Division Football League 2018 being organised under the supervision of District Sports Association, Bishnupur at Mini Stadium Bishnupur thumping CYC, Chinikon by 2-0 goals today.

Both TRUGPU and CYC started the game competitively and settled the first half in a goalless draw. TRUGPU, however shifted gears in the second half and made a concerted effort to breach CYC defence. Their efforts paid off in the 59th minute when Sanjoy outstepped few defenders to beat CYC keeper and ended the goal drought.

The narrow lead did not satisfied them and kept teasing the rival’s defence line and it was in the 61st minute that Bhagirath found the back of the net and doubled TRUGPU’s advantage. Trailing by 2 goals, CYC stepped up their defence and mounted pressure on TRUGPU keeping the ball in their possession but their efforts went in vain as the latter team had a strong defence set up who find it too easy to handle the incomings.

ASKA, Kouta will face KPFC, Kha Potsangbam in the third match on December 16 at 1 pm.