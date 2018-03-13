TSA condemns

IMPHAL, Mar 12 : The Thadou Students’ Association, General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ) and TSA Mizoram Branch has vehemently condemned the barbaric act of Assam police on the Mizo youths at Zophai, Bairabi in Kolasib district, Mizoram and the journalists of Mizoram.

A press release issued by secretary general TSA-GHQ, Michael Lamjathang Haokip further condemned the high handedness of Assam’s Hailakandi district administration for utilising highly inappropriate strength of police force to commit despicable acts on a small group of student volunteers of mizo Zirlai pawl (MZP), who were trying to build a resting shed within the boundary of Mizoram.

It urged the authorities concerned to serve proper punishment to those police personnel and officials who were involved in the incident.