TSA demands

IMPHAL, Oct 15: The Thadou Students Association (TSA) has demanded release of funds sanctioned by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for Eklavya Model Residential Schools which are being held up by the State Government within the current month.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club this afternoon, TSA general headquarters secretary general Michael Lamjathang Haokip said that there are three Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the State, one each at Moreh, Tamenglong and Gamnom-Sapermaina.

These schools are fully funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs but these residential schools have been facing lots of difficulties every year as funds sanctioned by the Ministry are not released by the State Government in time, he said.

There are a total 1170 students in these three schools and each student is given Rs 42,000 every year by the Ministry. But the State Government has been holding up this amount since the last seven months.

As a result, school authorities have been facing lots of difficulties in providing daily ration and stationery items to students. Moreover, the suppliers have made it clear that they would not be supplying any more food and other essential items until the pending dues are cleared, Michael said.

He then suggested the State Government to transfer the funds sanctioned by the Ministry to the bank accounts of the three schools directly so that the poor students do not suffer unnecessarily.

Funds sanctioned for theses schools by the Ministry are being held up because the Tribal Affairs Department and the Finance Department want certain percentage of these funds for themselves, he alleged.

These funds are meant for students but the departments concerned have been demanding certain percentages as if the funds are meant for civil works, he continued.

If the funds held up so far are not released within the current month, TSA would be compelled to disclose all those departments and Ministers who have been siphoning off portions of the funds all these years, Michael Lamjathang Haokip said.

Principals of the three residential schools have already submitted memorandum to the Tribal Affairs Secretary on the matter. The memorandum said that the three schools would be closed from October 16 but the Principals have agreed to the TSA’s request to wait till the end of this month.

Some teachers who otherwise should have been teaching students have been running from one pillar to another seeking release of funds held up by the State Government. This is not a teacher’s work, Michael said and demanded release of the held up funds within the current month.