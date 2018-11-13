TSA rolls back bandh stand

Our Correspondent

Kangpokpi, Nov 12 : The Thadou Students’ Asso-ciation, Sadar Hills has decided to withdraw its proposed indefinite bandh along NH-2 from this midnight after concrete assurance from the State Government.

An eight member team of TSA Sadar Hills led by its president Kammang Kipgen and representatives of the State Government including Education Minister Th Radheshyam, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen, DGP LM Khaute and other top ranking police officers held a meeting this afternoon at the Social Welfare Minister’s office Chamber from 6 pm.

During the almost two hours long meeting the Government representatives assured the student body to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) over the Hit and Run case so as to trace and nab the culprits involved in the incident.

Considering the concrete assurance of the State Government the student body agreed to claim the body of Lamminthang Kipgen with the consent of the family members.

“We have decided to claim the body of Lamminthang Kipgen tomorrow after the State Government’s concrete assurance in today’s meeting”, said Thangtinlen Haokip, general secretary, TSA Sadar Hills.

The student body also appealed all the people of Kangpokpi district and CSOs to come tomorrow at around 10 am to join the bereaved family in claiming the body.

TSA Sadar Hills also urged the State Government to uphold and respect its assurance and do the needful in order to deliver justice to the victim’s family.