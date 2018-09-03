TSA Sadar Hills decries pathetic PMGSY road

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Sep 2 : In yet another finger pointed at roads constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Kangpokpi district, Thadou Students’ Association, Sadar Hills has alleged that the construction of PMGSY road between Bongbal Kholen and Kamu Saichang is a complete mockery to the meaning of road.

Taking note of the complaints from the local people, a team of Thadou Students’ Association, Sadar Hills led by its president, Kammang Kipgen and general secretary, Thangtinlen Haokip visited the spot and found the construction work in a shabby condition.

The road is constructed between Bongbal Kholen and Kamu Saichang under Island sub division of Kangpokpi district.

Lamgoulal Thomsong, information and publicity secretary of the student body said that the construction of the road is taken up by Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency (MSRRDA) under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) bearing package No. 659 of Phase VII of 2010-11.

“The PMGSY road constructed by MSRRDA in between Bongbal Kholen and Kamu Saichang is so pathetic that even a buffalo will find it hard to pass through”, alleged Thomsong while strongly condemning the construction work.

He continued that some of the culverts constructed along the road are half way for footpath while some remain incomplete till today and added that before inspection of the spot, TSA investigated the works, progress and details of the construction but found nothing except sanction of bill and a shocking reply given by an employee that the second stage of E-Tender is under process, so better not to raise any complaint.

TSA Sadar Hills was extremely upset to get such an outrageous reply an employee of the department instead of providing documents and initiating spot survey, he said added as if E-Tender is more important than the condition of the road which is to communicate, transport and used by the poor and needy people from the hills especially the local community of the area.

The student leader further said that TSA Sadar Hills has been informed that the said road construction work is executed by a sub-contractor.

Urging the State Government to take up necessary action against the contractor on or before September 7, TSA Sadar Hills warned that it will launch various forms of agitation with the local people if the Govt. fails to take up any positive action in connection with the matter.