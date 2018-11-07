TSA suspends proposed bandh

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Nov 6 : The Thadou Students Association (TSA), Sadar Hills has decided not to go ahead with its indefinite bandh along NH-2 in view of the upcoming Diwali and Ningol Chakkouba festivals. The bandh was supposed to begin from the midnight of November 6. However, the student body said it will immediately impose the indefinite bandh from the midnight of November 9 if the police fail to arrest the culprits involved in the hit and run case.

Reports said that in the hit and run case along NH-2 on the night of Chavang Kut, a 34 years old labourer identified as one Lamminthang Kipgen of Siloi village was killed near Sapormeina when he was on his way to join the night session of Chavang Kut celebration at Kangpokpi. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

Speaking to Newmai News Network, TSA Sadar Hills Social and Culture secretary, Thangpimang Haokip said the student body had decided to suspend the agitation till November 9 in view of the coming Diwali and Ningol Chakkouba festivals. He said that there have been several requests from various quarters including the district administration to consider the decision to impose the indefinite bandh.

In connection with the case, a 13-member team of TSA team met the Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi today. The meeting started at around 3 pm and lasted more than two hours, the TSA, Sadar Hills said.