TSE bags best reporting, editing prizes

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 13: A felicitation programme for the Best Reporting and Best Editing award winners regarding the coverage of the ‘Know Your MP’ session organised by Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) at Imphal Hotel, North AOC on April 4 and 8, as well as a media sensitisation programme under the theme ‘ Election Reporting’, was held at Classic Hotel today.

Senior Reporter of The Sangai Express, A Jiten won the first prizes in two categories for print media section while The Sangai Express (Manipuri) Editor Khogendro Khomdram and Impact TV Editor Raj Nongthombam, won the Best Editing awards in print and electronic media sections respectively.

Ireibak Editor L Kumar and Lamjingba Times Senior Reporter H Neta won the 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively for reporting on Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency in print media section while H Neta and Staff Reporter of People’s Chronicle Oinam Mission clinched the 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively in Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency episode.

In electronic media section, News Live Corres- pondent K Saratchandra Sharma and Impact TV Staff Reporter Ksh Premchand Meitei, secured the 1st and 2nd spot respectively for Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constitution episode while Ksh Prem-chand and K Saratchandra Sharma secured the 1st and 2nd positions for Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency episode.

It may be mentioned that the ‘Know Your Candidate’ programme was held on April 4 and 8, in light of the need to spread awareness and knowledge about the candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in both Outer and Inner constituencies.

The felicitation cum media sensitisation programme was graced by CEO Manipur PK Singh, EGM president as well as The Sangai Express Manipuri Editor Khogendro Khomdram and All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) president and ISTV Chief Editor Brozendro Ningombam as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively. During the media sensitisation programme, Information and Public Relation (IPR) retired Director Meghachandra Kongbam, AIR Imphal News Editor Dr A Ibomcha and Senior Journalist A Mobi as well as many veteran journalists spoke on the roles and contributions of journalists during election times as well as on how to report election related news properly.