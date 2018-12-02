TSE condoles

IMPHAL, Dec 1: The Sangai Express has deeply condoled the sudden demise of Sapam Nandiker of Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak on November 28.

Sapam Nandiker was a regular contributor of articles and other write-ups to The Sangai Express (English edition).

Apart from praying for eternal peace of the departed soul, TSE staff have conveyed solidarity to the bereaved family.