TSE Editor’s dad passes away

IMPHAL, Dec 24: Hijam Achou Singh, father of Hijam Rajesh, Editor of The Sangai Express (English edition) passed away at his Thang-meiband Polem Leikai residence this evening following multiple organ failure.

He was 80. He is survived by five sons and 10 grand-children.

He retired from PWD as Additional Chief Engineer in 1997.

Meanwhile, the staff of The Sangai Express have condoled the demise of Hijam Achou and prayed that the departed soul may rest in peace in the heavenly abode.