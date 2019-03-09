TSE fetes rising cricket star RK Rex

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 9: The Sangai Express publisher Nishikant Singh Sapam has said that the spectacular per-formance given by Rajkumar Rex as a part of the Indian Under 19 Cricket team is not his last.

He made the statement during a felicitation ceremony of Rajkumar Rex and his long time mentor, Pheiroijam Rohendro Singh (BCCI O Level) which was organised at Sangai Continental, Thangal Bazaar, under the aegis of The Sangai Express today.

RK Rex was able to clinch 4 wickets in the 2nd innings of the second match as well as score 18 runs, during a 4 days South Africa tour of India (Under 19 Cricket), held at St Xavier College ground, Thiruva-nanthapuram, Kerala, from February 20 to March 1.

The wickets clinched by Rex during the match, played a pivotal role in ensuring India’s win in the game.

During the felicitation ceremony, RK Rex, who rose to fame from Patsoi Taomang Rising Club and his coach Pheiroijam Rohendro (who is still coaching the club) were presented with mementoes and financial aids from The Sangai Express.

Dronacharya awardee L Ibomcha Singh (Centre in-charge SAI-SAG Khuman Lampak), L Jayantakumar Singh (Joint Director Manipur Sports University), Ch Chaoba Singh (vice president, Manipur Cricket Association), S Priyananda Singh (Secretary, Manipur Cricket Association) and Phullen Meitei, secretary Tiddim Road Athletic Union were also present at the event as presidium members.

They also hailed the spectacular performance of Rex and the contributions of his mentor Ph Rohendro.



