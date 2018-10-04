TSE (M) highest circulated daily newspaper in Manipur

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 3 : It has been number 1 unofficially so far, but now it is official. As per the latest information/record of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, the Manipuri edition of The Sangai Express has been named as the highest circulated newspaper in Manipur.

The English edition of The Sangai Express too has been put at a credible 5th spot in the circulation table.

According to the DIPR, the newspapers published in Manipur are grouped into three categories-Group A, Group B and Group C and according to their standing on the circulation table, the Government advertisement rate is worked out under the Manipur State Advertisement Policy, 2013.

In the Category B list, Lamka Post of Churachandpur tops the list followed by Sanaleibak while Ireibak tops the list in the Category C list followed by Kangla Pao.

The Sangai Express (English and Manipuri editions) first hit the news stand on September 11, 1999 and within a span of 18 years it has overtaken all other newspapers published in Manipur. All the 12 pages of the newspaper are multi-coloured since the last two years.