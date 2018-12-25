TSE, MHJU condole

IMPHAL, Dec 24 : The staff of The Cham and the Manipur Hills Journalists Union, have condoled the untimely demise of Jacob Panmei, Jiribam correspondent of The Cham.

A press release issued by the Editor of The Cham who is also the president of Manipur Hills Journalists Union, mentioned that Jacob was one among the senior journalists in the Rongmei community and added that his untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the journalist community at large.

It further conveyed that the staff of The Cham and the union share the grief of the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to grant solace to the family and near and dear ones.

The Sangai Express has also condoled the demise of Jacob Panmei, who served as its Jiribam correspondent for years. The staff and management of The Sangai Express share the grief of the bereaved family members.