TSE publisher hands resilient award to rape victims

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 14: Indian Crime Against Women (ICAW) awarded ‘Akhaang Kanbi Meitei Chanu Mana’ to 8 victims of rape today.

The award which is sponsored by the publisher of The Sangai Express, Sapam Nishikanta, was conferred at an event organised at ICAW office at Canchipur.

Sapam Nishikanta (publisher, The Sangai Express), former Director of Prosecution, Ng Tejkumar, Editor of The Sangai Express Manipuri Edition, Khogendra Khomdram, ICAW advisors Sobita Soubam and Ganga Devi, attended the event as the chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

Speaking at the event, ICAW founder secretary Arambam Robita Leima said that ever since the association (ICAW) was established more than 10 years back, it has been providing immense support to the downtrodden women and their families.

The association has been providing aid and support to the victims of rape. All instances of rape are disheartening and condemnable to the greatest extent, she said adding that for the second time, 8 such women victims were chosen and conferred the “Akhaang Kanbi Meitei Chanu Mana” today.

She continued that the Social Welfare Department reportedly provided financial aids to the victims but the chosen 8 victims were yet to receive any kind of aid till date.

She then expressed gratitude to the publisher of The Sangai Express, Sapam Nishikanta, for sponsoring this year’s award.

During the event, Sapam Nishikanta handed over the award to the family members of the 8 victims.

Each of the award consists of Rs 10,000 in cash and mementoes. On the other hand many well wishers and generous individuals also donated/handed over every possible aid to the victims.

During the event, reliving the horrors of such heinous crimes, a man from Bishnupur district said that he has four daughters and narrated that his youngest daughter was gang raped by some miscreants.

He conveyed that he worked hard as a fisherman to support his family and for his children’s education and his daughters also performed well academically.

After the horrific incident, the family members of the criminals resorted to many threats and intimidation. Even a senior police officer, who now holds an important post in a ruling political party, was involved in the intimidation, he alleged.

The grieving father said that the families of the criminals were rich and powerful and narrated a shocking incident when his daughter (the victim) was forced to go together with the main accused of the crime, in a police vehicle (Gypsy) for medical examination.

Even the doctor of the case, scolded the IO asking why an FIR under POCSO was not registered, he added.

He continued that many claims were raised that the criminals involved in the gang rape were juveniles.

But when ossification tests were conducted, they were all found to be above 18 years of age. Not only that, but their families still continued with the harassment and intimidation, he said.

The father further explained that finally a complaint was filed to the DGP, who reprimanded the senior police officer and at the same time, constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.

However, as the investigation was not satisfactory, necessary investigation is currently being carried out by CID (Crime Branch), he added.

He continued that he has stopped working since the incident and his wife’s (the victim’s mother) mental health has deteriorated.

However, it is heartening to see some associations and well wishers and generous souls, working for bringing a ray of hope to the victims, he added.

On the other hand, a woman from Imphal West district narrated how her two daughters were sexually harassed by their uncles (father’s brothers).

She claimed that due to the incident, both her daughters are now afraid to even go to their school/college.

Another man spoke that at the time of need and despair, none came to help his family and even when it was reported that the State Government provided financial aid to the victims, his family did not receive any such compensation/aid.

He then lauded ICAW and the generous people for supporting the victims and their families through hard times.

On the other hand, as a part of the function, many individuals who embarked on campaigns, as well as those making necessary arrangements, carrying message to stop crimes against women, in collaboration or under the aegis of ICAW, were also introduced before the people.

These included Keithelakpam Budha (74) of Sagolband Bijoy Govinda Thangapat who went on a cycle trip to the entire North East States, Chingtham Ingobi (21) of Khongjom who went on a solo Imphal-Delhi and Delhi-Mumbai cycle trip, and Nandeibam Tompok (20) of Yumnam Patlou who walked across the State carrying message regarding crimes against women, as well as Gerinda Loitongbam (22) of Lalambung who is preparing for a solo car trip to Delhi carrying similar awareness message.

Speaking at the event, Sapam Nishikanta expressed sadness on hearing the plight and suffering of the victims and their families.

He said that the victims and families will carry a mental scar due to the horrific incidents as bodily harm can heal but mental trauma takes a long time to be cured.

As such, it would be right to provide every possible support to the victims and their families, he said adding that he will keep on extending all possible support in the future as well.

He also lauded the efforts of ICAW.

Ng Tejkumar said that under the law, the victims of rape are entitled to financial compensation.

However, it is disheartening and disappointing to hear that the victims have not been provided this entitlement, he said adding that, the generous aid provided by the publisher of The Sangai Express as well as the well wishers, at a time when the authorities have failed, will force them (authorities) to sit up and take notice, part from spreading a message of hope.

Asking why the Government has failed to act on its responsibility of providing financial aids to the victims and their families, Tejkumar assured that a definitive answer to this problem will be sought through RTI.

He continued that rape is even more heinous than murder as in the case of a rape, the victim’s very soul has been killed and the perpetrators of these crimes deserve every stringent forms of punishment.

Tejkumar then explained that during last year, conviction was awarded in connection with 30 POCSO cases but around 90 cases are still remaining.

If one is convicted under POCSO, death sentence can be awarded. A prime example of this punishment is a recent case of Senapati, he added.

The former Director of Prosecution explained that if there is any case of rape, one should take care not to wash or clean the clothing of the victim and instead should preserve or keep them properly.

These evidences should be immediately used for medical examination, he said adding that a complaint should be lodged to the police as well.