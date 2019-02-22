TSE publisher stresses on all round development of students

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 21: Nishikanta Singh Sapam, publisher of The Sangai Express has conveyed that sports and extra curricular activities during a student’s life play an important role in providing a wholesome education to the student.

He made the statement during the felicitation of Keisham Suraj, a student of Mother’s Pride Academy (Bishnupur) who clinched the 3rd position in Work Experience in the Eastern India Science Fair organised by Birla Industrial Technological Museum Kolkata from January 15 to 19 as well as an interaction with the students of the school today.

Keisham Suraj is currently studying in class X in the school.

During the interaction with the school students, Nishikanta Singh Sapam encouraged the students to become good individuals and to respect others.

He stressed on the importance of the students to have atleast one hobby during their student life as it will help brighten up their lives.

Pointing out that education does not mean scoring the highest mark but is meant to polish and groom an individual to contribute to the society in the future, Nishikanta said that one should be humble and at the same time one should have belief in oneself. The publisher also conveyed to the students that only scoring the best marks in exam does not constitute education adding that sports and extracurricular activities too play an important role in a student’s life.

During the interaction, Nishikanta Singh Sapam also answered many questions raised by the students regarding business, education and sports etc.,

The publisher of The Sangai Express also observed the Seed Sowing Drone model developed by the students in Atal Tinkering Lab of the school which was established under the first phase of the Niti Ayog scheme and lauded the students for their effort. The event was also attended by the school Principal Khomdram Basanta.