TSE to be media partner for LS polls EVM, VVPAT awareness campaign kicks off

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 12: In tandem with the ongoing preparations for the Lok Sabha election which is due early next year, an awareness campaign on EVM and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) has been launched.

Speaking to The Sangai Express at his Lamphelpat office today, Chief Electoral Officer PK Singh informed that this daily paper will be a media partner in the forthcoming Parliamentary election.

He also informed that due preparations for the Lok Sabha election have begun in full swing.

EVMs and VVPATs will be used in all the 2861 polling stations spread across the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency in the Lok Sabha election 2019, PK Singh said and added that an awareness campaign on EVMs and VVPATs has kicked off today in all the 2861 polling stations.

After voters are informed about the awareness campaign through District Election Officers (DEOs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs), voters are demonstrated how votes are cast on EVMs and how VVPATs work.

Names and phone numbers of voters who are taking part in the awareness campaign would be recorded and a draw of lots would be held on the National Voters Day (January 25) next year exclusively for the voters recorded for participation in the awareness campaign.

Winners of this draw of lots would be given attractive prizes like Scooty, refrigerator, TV sets etc, informed the CEO while appealing to all the voters to come to their respective polling stations and learn how EVMs and VVPATs work and be potential prize winners.

Saying that a large number of voters took part in the awareness campaign launched today, PK Singh informed that the same awareness campaign would be taken to hill districts from November 20.

Similar campaigns would be held at market places from December 1 and draw of lots would be held at the same place and time, PK Singh said. The basic objectives of the awareness campaign launched today is to impart complete knowledge of using EVMs to all voters and ensure maximum participation of voters in elections, said the CEO. The CEO informed that all the EVMs and VVPATs which would be used in the Lok Sabha election in the State have been procured and they have been sealed and locked in strong rooms after first level checking by a team of 16 engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited.