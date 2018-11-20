TSL hails Soso Shaiza

IMPHAL, Nov 19 : The Tangkhul Shanao Long (TSL) has hailed the nomination of Soso Shaiza to the National Commission for Women (NCW). Taking note of the fact that Soso Shaiza is the first woman from the State to be appointed to the NCW, TSL in a statement said that this is a matter of pride to the whole State.

Soso Shaiza has been an active social worker, said TSL and added that she founded the one and only CBSE affiliated private school in Ukhrul district headquarters. Soso Shaiza, wife of (Late) Keinan Shaiza who left for New Delhi today to join duty is a daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister (Late) Yangmasho Shaiza and (Late) Hangmila Shaiza, the first woman MLA from Ukhrul AC.

TSL expressed hope that like her many successful ventures earlier, her stint at the CWC will prove fruitful for the women of the country and the State and extended gratitude to the Central Government for nominating her to the CWC.