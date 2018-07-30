TTDTA felicitates Table Tennis umpires

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Jul 29: Aribam Ramdev Sharma, a native of Thoubal and Pebam Tomtom Singh, a resident of Heirangoithong who have successfully passed in the recently conducted Inter-national Table Tennis Umpires Examination 2018 were honoured today in a felicitation function jointly organised by Thoubal District Table Tennis Association and Thoubal District Veteran Table Tennis Association at Indoor Stadium of Thoubal District Table Tennis Association.

Founder president TDTTA Henam Gambhir Singh, former presidents of TDTTA Akoijam Norendra Singh, Lisham Ibochou Singh, and president Dr Okram Ibopishak Singh attended the function as presidium members. Simple gifts were handed over to Aribam Ramdev Sharma and Pebam Tomtom Singh as a token appreciation while many spokesperson praised the role and hardship face by the duo in raising the game of table tennis to a respectable position.