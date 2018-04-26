TTs likely to stop fuel transportation

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 25: Retail outlets, dealers of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) of the State, having their own private Tank Truck (TT) may soon stop transportation of Petroleum Oil Lubricant (POL) to Malom Oil Depot under Expression of Interest (EOI).

In the past, the retail outlets which have their own TTs were invited by the IOCL for transporting POL from loading points at Assam to Malom oil depot. As per the transportation charge agreed at that time, the retail outlets and dealers began transporting POL from November 2016.

According to a reliable source, during that time the transportation charge for transporting POL from Tinsukia to Malom oil depot was Rs 52,325.49 for ferrying 12 kilolitres, Rs 78,488.24 for 18 kilolitres and Rs 87,209.01 for 20 kilolitres.

The transportation charge from Guwahati to Malom depot was Rs 53,306.09 per 12 kl, Rs 79,958.99 per 18 kl and Rs 88,843.33 per 20 kl.

The source explained that a new tender process for the contract of transporting POL to Malom depot was conducted after the earlier contract expired and the bidding was participated by the retail outlets and dealers as well.

However during the bidding, IOCL did not provide any base rate for the transporters. And the bidding was done at the lowest one as the transporters believed that the transport charge would increase.

However, when the result of the bid was announced and the transportation charge was finalised, the transporters were shocked to see that the transport charge had decreased.

As per the new rate, the transport charge from Tinsukia to Malom depot are Rs 41, 666.65 for 12 kl, Rs 59, 617.64 for 18 kl and Rs 66,241.83 for 20 kl.

The rate for transportation from Guwahati to Imphal was finalised at Rs 42,499.50 for 12 kl, Rs 60, 787.33 for 18 kl and Rs 67,541.48 for 20 kl.

Currently, a TT cannot travel for more than three times per month even with the CRPF escorts. But as per the new rates, the transport charge for a TT (12 kl) for transporting POL from Tinsukia to Malom oil depot, is Rs 1,24,999.95 per month.

On the other hand, if the said truck (12 kl) was taken on loan from Tata Motor Finance Limited, the interest rate per month is Rs 56,314.

The source explained that drivers are usually paid Rs 10,000 as salary, the trucks consume about Rs 57,600 worth of fuel for the three trips and an additional Rs 12,000 will be line expenditure, which brings the total to Rs 1,34,914.

Pointing out that the case is also the same for 18 kl and 20 kl TTs, the source added that if the new transport rate is not reviewed, the transporter cannot keep transporting POL to Malom oil depot at great losses.

On the other hand, the source mentioned that the number of TTs (for dealers under EOI) bringing POL to Malom oil depot is 117 while the number of transporters TT bringing POL is 583.

If the transporters and dealers decide to stop transporting POL to the oil depot due to heavy losses, the State may face acute shortage of petroleum products, the source added.