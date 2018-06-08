Tuiring YO , Headquarters SC sail through to last 8 of RGGM Tourney

Our Correspondent

CCPUR, June 7: Leading goal-scorer Chaoba hit double as Tuiring Youth Organisation booked their place into the quarter-finals with a comfortable 5-1 victory over FC Zomi Colony while Headquarter SC ended Anpak FC’s dream campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory to claim a stake into the quarter-finals in today’s last match of the pre-quarter finals of the ongoing Raja Goukhothang Guite Football Memoriam 2018 played at Lamka Public Ground, Churachandpur.

In the first match, Tuiring Youth Organization went in front against FC Zomi Colony when Krishnananda struck the opener in the 12th minute while Chaoba doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

A blistering shot from Jessie in the 31st minute gave Tuiring Youth Organization a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time.

FC Zomi Colony were denied goals in the first half from Paosei Haokip and Lunneu Zou as Tuiring YO custodian Suraj put up some acrobatic and brilliant goalkeeping to keep all their shot at bay.

The second-half saw FC Zomi Colony going on the offensive as they tried to comeback banking on the substitute Kamkhanlal which has added a new dimension into their attack.

But lack of penetration in the opponent defence cost FC Zomi to reduce the goal parity despite a numbers of goal-scoring opportunities created in the field.

FC Zomi side finally got the reward of their relentless effort when Lunneu hammered home in the 70th minute to cut the deficit at 1-3.

However, the goal has invited immediate response from Tuiring as Rohit restored his side’s 3-goals lead with a simple tap-in.

A late penalty from Chaoba handed Tuiring YO a complete rout of FC Zomi by 5-1 goals and sailed through the quarter-finals.

The second match of the day saw Headquarters SC and Anpak FC battling it out for a place into the quarter finals with both sides having fielded young and energetic players.

Headquarters SC started the match on the offensive note and 3 minutes into the game, they went in front through Peter who scored the opener with a well-executed left-foot volley.

Both the teams displayed attractive football in their effort to outwit each other but Headquarters SC managed to hold on the solitary lead at the end of first-half.

In the second-half, Anpak FC pressed hard to continue their impressive campaign but due to lack of clinical finisher, Anpak FC were not able to convert the chances into goal. Anpak FC’s hope of comeback was dashed away when substitute Wahaz scored in the 76th minute which helped Headquarter SC folded up the match with a convincing 2-0 victory to set up a quarter-finals clash with free-scoring Tuiring Youth Organization.

Quarter-Finals line-up and Fixtures:

June 9, 2018 (Saturday) : SYMROPIA FC vs Lamka SC at 2:00 pm; June 11, 2018 (Monday) : New Lamka YC vs United Chikim Federation at 2:00 pm; June 12, 2018 (Tuesday) : Lenlai Club vs Muvanlai Athletics at 2:00 pm; June 13, 2018 (Wednesday) : Tuiring Youth Organization vs Headquarter SC at 2:00 pm.