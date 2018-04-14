Turmeric in beauty care 

Shahnaz Husain

Turmeric, bright orange-yellow spice not only makes food taste but works against acne, uneven skin tone and even on fine wrinkles. This humble spice with amazing natural ingredients, has been used as a skin care ingredient to tackle skin trouble, heal cracked feet, get rid of dandruff for centuries by Indian women.

Turmeric, the most powerful herb on the planet has played a role in Ayurvedic medicine for more than 10,000 years to treat stomach ailments, improve blood circulation, and heal skin wound. The magic herb is an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial, anti fungal, and antiviral powerhouse which offers a viable treatment and preventative for a variety of medical conditions like treatment of pancreatic cancer, delay the onset of diabetes, reducing pain and inflammation etc.

Turmeric has been used in India since the ancient times and is known for its health benefits. It is the herb that is used in most Indian curries and dishes. It has many protective properties and is also said to be a mood elevator. Turmeric has so much significance in the life of a common Indian that it has become part of religious rituals and wedding ceremonies. Turmeric actually contains many properties that are beneficial for the skin. It contains Calcium, Potassium, Magnesium, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C. Apart from many healing properties, these help to strengthen the supportive tissues and helps the skin remain first. They also protect the youthful properties of the skin.

As far as cosmetic care is concerned, Turmeric is actually a part of our traditional beauty aids and has been in use for centuries. During the ancient times, turmeric used to be added to body packs or “ubtan” due to its skin beautifying and purifying properties. Turmeric not only has antiseptic and germicidal properties, but also helps to soften and brighten the skin. Used over a period of time, it helps to remove tan and lighten skin colour. A pre-bath cream for body care, containing lemon and turmeric protects the skin from the drying effects of chlorinated water. The skin becomes softer, smoother and brighter. Turmeric can easily be used for home beauty care:

To remove tan: Add a pinch of turmeric to yogurt and apply daily on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

Turmeric can also be mixed with Aloe Vera Gel to soothe and moisturize the skin. In fact, it helps to heal sunburn.

As a body pack: Mix besan (gram flour) with yogurt and a pinch of turmeric into a paste. Apply on the arms and legs three times a week. Wash it off after half an hour.

For facial hair: Apply a paste of turmeric powder and milk and rub this on the skin with a circular motion. It is said to discourage facial hair over a period of time, but it may leave a slight yellowish colour on the skin.

To minimize stretchmarks: First apply olive oil and massage it on the areas. Then mix besan, yogurt and turmeric (body pack given above) and apply on the area. Wash it off after half an hour. Mix ground almonds with yogurt and pinch of turmeric to make a face and body scrub. Apply and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements. Wash off with water.

(The author is International fame beauty expert and is popularly called Herbal Queen of India)