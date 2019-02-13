Turncoats lobby

IMPHAL, Feb 12: Seven MLAs elected on Congress tickets but are currently supporting the BJP-led Government have been camping at Delhi.

The seven MLAs namely Paonam Brojen, Ksh Biren, S Bira, O Lukhoi, Ngamthang Haokip, Ginsuanhao and Y Surchandra have been holdings talks with BJP leaders who convinced them to support the BJP led Government. The MLAs have been urging the BJP leaders to see that the CAB 2016 is withdrawn.