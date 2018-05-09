Twin blasts in front of AR PRO office, 1 hurt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 8: One Assam Rifles personnel sustained injuries after unidentified individuals (suspected to be underground militants) carried out a twin bomb attack at Sanjeevani, which also houses the office of the Assam Rifles Public Relations Officer (PRO) near Imphal Hotel, today evening.

According to information gathered from the spot, one of the blasts occurred at around 6.40 pm, in front of Sanjeevani Assam Rifles PRO office entrance gate and the other on the right side of the gate, just a few meters away.

It is highly suspected that unknown individuals, suspected to be underground militants, hurled the hand grenades in front of the Assam Rifle PRO complex.

Due to the blast, one Assam Rifles personnel identified only as Naorem Premkumar, who was on duty as sentry at the time of incident, sustained minor injuries and was admitted to IGAR South hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, a team of Imphal West district police rushed to the spot and investigated the blast sites.

Police and Assam Rifles personnel cordoned off the area and searched for any kind of explosive materials in and around the blast sites using sniffer dogs. Safety pins, suspected to be of the hand grenades, were reportedly recovered from the other side of the road next to the DM college campus as claimed by Assam Rifles personnel before handing it over to the State police.

Commandant of 6 Assam Rifle, 5 JK Rifles and other high rank officers of IGAR South also arrived at the spot.

The security forces also searched around for any kind of vital clues, including footages from the CCTV cameras installed in and around the Assam Rifles PRO office complex but the CCTV camera installed in front of the secured office building was found to be not in working condition.

A case has been registered at Imphal PS in connection with the incident.