Two arrested with 4kg opium

By Our Staff Reporter

BISHNUPUR, Sep 13 : Bishnupur District commando arrested two persons and seized 4 kilograms of opium worth around Rs 4 lakh from Kwakta Bazar Maning Leikai today at around 5.30 pm.

According to a reliable information and acting on a specific information about the presence of illegal activities of selling contraband in and around Kwakta Bazar area, a team of Bishnupur District commando led by Inspector B Lunthang Vaiphei conducted a search operation around the suspected area.

During the search operation, two persons were arrested and seized 4 kilograms of opium along with one Myanmar Bike.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md Iqbal Khan @ Boicha (24), s/o Md Rafiq Ahemad of Kwakta ward number 8 and Md Nazir Ahemad (38), s/o Md Bashir Ahemad of Kwakta Maning Leikai.

Both the arrested persons along with the seized opium were handed over to Moirang police Station for taking up necessary legal action under ND&PS Act.