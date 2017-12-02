Two held with gold biscuits worth Rs 7.70 Cr

Imphal, Dec 1: In one of the biggest seizures in the recent past, a team of Customs Division, Imphal seized gold biscuits worth Rs 7.70 crore from two individuals near Lokchao bridge in Tengnoupal along Asian Highway 1.

Gaikhonlung Panmei, Deputy Commissioner of the Customs Division, told mediapersons that yesterday around 6pm, after a tip-off, a Pallel Customs Unit led by Superintendent N Meiraba halted a van (with registration number MN-05A/6941) that was travelling towards Imphal near Lokchao bridge. Upon searching, he said, the team found 158 gold biscuits weighing 26.26kg in the vehicle.

The two arrested persons included Md Zakaria, 26, s/o Alimuddin from Lilong Kaleikhong and Md Siraju Rehman, s/o Serajuddin from Lilong Haoreibi Lou-Manga. Both of them will be brought before Court, he said.

Panmei said that the gold biscuits were found hidden inside a modified compartment near the chassis of the van. He further informed that there had been regular seizures of gold on the AH1 and that there were around 170kg of gold in the Customs’ custody. Some of the case had been resolved, while a few others are pending, he added.