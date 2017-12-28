Two impersonators nabbed

IMPHAL, Dec 27: Two impersonators pretending to be the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) Minister Thounaojam Shayamkumar, were arrested by a team of City police station and remanded to police custody till January 3.

According to reliable source, the two impersonators demanded some non local businessmen to pay Rs 50 lakh in exchange of some relaxation while selling tobacco products in the State.

Th arrested individuals have been identifed as Lourembam Omorjit (36) s/o L Satkumar of Uripok Sorbon Thingel Haorung-bam Leikai and Bhrama- charimayum Bilki Sharma (36) s/o (L) B Bihari Sharma of Nagamapal Singjubung Leirak.

The source pointed out that the PRO impersonators were arrested by police yesterday night.

They were produced before the Duty Magistrate Imphal West today along with a police prayer for police custody for further investigation of the case.

Both of them have been remanded to eight days police custody till January 3 next year.

The source also stated that the PRO of MAHUD Minister lodged a complaint to City police station stating that some unknown individuals have been imperso- nating themselves as the PRO and demanding money from some non locals for relaxing the restrictions on sale of tobacco products.

The police identifed the individuals on the basis of the complaint and arrested them yesteday night, it added.